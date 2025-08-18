AARP - 08/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Howard, Associate State Director of Outreach, and Jim DeLine, AARP Volunteer, stop in to discuss what AARP can offer, and the importance of volunteering. AARP is accepting new volunteers to impact their community. Apply within! For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan or call (800) 687-2277.

