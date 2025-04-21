AARP - 04/21/25

AARP Michigan staff work hard every day on advocacy issues important to you! We also provide programming that can be community specific. For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan or call 1 (866) 227-7448.
Shred Event: Fight Fraud, Shred It!
Pre-Registration is required. Please use the links below.
April 27th 1:00pm - 4:00pm Jackson, MI at Cascade Park
https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/jackson-shred-event-fight-fraud-shred-it-9qndpswn66n.html
May 9th 11:00am - 1:00pm
https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/lansing-shred-event-fight-fraud-shred-it-ltnm62qq7xb.html
