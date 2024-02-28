AAA Life Solutions. R. Reneé Kennedy - 2/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — R. Reneé Kennedy with AAA Life Solutions, discusses dark economic storms, black swan events and the top 5 biggest retiree regrets and how to navigate and avoid them! For more information, please visit aaalifesolutions.com or call (901) 445-8862.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook