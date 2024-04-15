A.I.M - Autism Inclusion Matters - 04/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jamie Wilcox, co-founder of A.I.M., shares information on an event promoting acceptance and inclusion for autistic individuals. For more information please visit facebook.com/Willyautism or call (517) 983-8304.
