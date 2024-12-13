A&D Collision & Glass - 12/13/24

LANSING, Mich. — Roy Niemi, COO of A&D Collision & Glass, asks... Why choose a shop your insurance company tells you not to? The in's and outs of collision claims and what insurance companies don’t want you to know! For more information, visit Adcollisioninc.com, or call (517) 339-6003.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook