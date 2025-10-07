A&D Collision & Glass - 10/7/25

LANSING, Mich. — Roy Niemi, owner of A&D Repair and Collision stops in to discuss how they can help you and your vehicle prepare for winter weather. A&D Repair and Collision offers a number of auto repair needs, including a comprehensive winter vehicle inspection! Also oil changes for $49.99 that include up to 5 quarts of synthetic oil, oil filter, tire rotation and vehicle inspection. Book on-line at ADRepairINC.com or call (517) 339-6007.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.