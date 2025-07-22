A&D Collision & Glass - 07/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — Roy Niemi, COO of A&D Collision & Glass, and Ian Hagen, Body Shop Manager, share how their team delivers expert auto body and glass repair with a focus on safety, technology, and customer satisfaction. Right now, they’re offering $20 off your first chip repair to help drivers stay safe and save money. For more information please visit ADCollisionINC.com or call (517) 339-6007.
