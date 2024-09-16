A.A.R.P. - 09/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Howard, Associate State Director for Outreach with A.A.R.Ptalks to Deb about brain health and how to register to learn more on Wednesday October 9th. For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan or call 1 (866) 227-7448.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook