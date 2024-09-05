A.A.R.P. - 09/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Howard, Associate State Director for Outreach for A.A.R.P, talks about fraud and an on-site document shredding event in September. For more information please visit states.aarp.org/michigan or call 1 (866) 227-7448.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook