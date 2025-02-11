18th Annual MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit - 02/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — Tiffany Dowling, president and CEO of M3 Group and publisher of 517 Magazine, talks about the 18th Annual MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit, which showcases the work of local high school student artists for a chance to earn awards and cash prizes. Vote for your favorites by Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at msufcuart.com.

