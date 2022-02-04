1 Life Fully Lived - 2/4/22

LANSING, Mich. — Carolyn Colleen, Executive Director of 1 Life Fully Lived talks about the work they are doing in vulnerable communities, providing a ROADMAP to break the cycle of generational economic disparity and injustice. We have found that as much as people would like to change their circumstances, they don’t know how. For more information please visit 1LifeFullyLived.org

