Iconic 'Full House' home in San Francisco hits the market for $6.5 million

"Everywhere you look" in San Francisco "there's a place" that looks like the "Full House" home. And for $6.5 million, that place, shown as the famous theme song plays ahead of each episode, can be yours.

The iconic San Francisco home in which the fictional Tanner family lived in the 1990s sitcom is up for sale, and it's more expensive than the last time it hit the market.

The four-bedroom, 3,700-square-foot home, sitting at 1709 Broderick St. in Lower Pacific Heights, last sold in 2020 for $5.35 million. "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin was the seller after purchasing it in 2016 for $4 million.

And although the Tanners didn't actually live inside the home — most of the show was filmed at Los Angeles' Warner Bros. Studios — its exterior still boasts the charm of the beloved franchise as well as that of the city's many Victorian homes, otherwise known as painted ladies.

Built by famed architect Charles Lewis Hinkel in 1883, the home still carries much of its old-time allure, like its original molding and intricate outdoor features, but it also has an updated touch after being remodeled in 2019 by architect Richard Landry.

The three-story home now includes a two-car garage, gym, private English garden, custom cabinetry, four bathrooms, two fireplaces and more, per the listing.

Plus, prospective buyers who are also "Full House" fans get an added bonus: concrete slabs featuring the handprints and signatures of some cast members. Photos in the listing show Jodie Sweetin who played Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber who played Kimmy Gibbler, and Scott Weinger who played Steve Hale are among the bunch.

"Full House" centered on the life of a widowed father Danny Tanner, played by the late Bob Saget, who enlists the help of his childhood best friend Joey Gladstone, played by Dave Coulier, and his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis, played by John Stamos, to help raise his three daughters: D.J., played by Candace Cameron; Stephanie; and Michelle, played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The series aired for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, and only one episode was actually taped in San Francisco: the first episode of season eight, "Comet's Excellent Adventure."