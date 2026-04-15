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Strong storm system that ripped through Middleton thought to be a tornado

Workers at the Sunoco Gas station on West Cleveland say they think a tornado is responsible for toppling diesel canopies
Strong storm system knocks over diesel pump area at gas station in Middleton
FOX 47 News
Strong storm system knocks over diesel pump area at gas station in Middleton
Strong storm system knocks over diesel pump area at gas station in Middleton
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MIDDLETON, MI — Workers at a Sunoco Gas Station in Middleton say they believe a tornado may have touched down on the property, knocking over the diesel side of the station.

The station is located in the 5300 block of West Cleveland Road and M-57.

According to at least once Facebook report, the unconfirmed twister made contact at the gast station around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The power is also out at both the diesel and unleaded pumps according to workers at the site.

The actual station building is open and still has power.

We have reached out to the National Weather Service to find out if they plan to visit the area to determine if the strong system was indeed a tornado.

Our own meteorologist, Jake Derees says there was a tornado warning issued for that area.

FOX 47 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

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