19-year-old man stabbed at Lansing park, police investigating

LANSING, MI — A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed at St. Joseph Park in Lansing early Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing and 40-50 vehicles driving erratically at the park.

The victim later arrived at a local hospital as a walk-in patient.

Authorities do not believe this was a random act and say there is no threat to the public.

Lansing Police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Hillsdale at St. Joseph Park around 12:23 a.m. Monday following reports of a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a crime but no victims or witnesses in the area.

Police also received calls about 40 to 50 vehicles driving erratically in the park prior to their arrival.

Shortly after securing the scene, officers were notified that a stabbing victim had walked into a local hospital seeking treatment.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and stress that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and the Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.