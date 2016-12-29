Sparrow Clinton Hospital honors local Nurse with DAISY Award for extraordinary care

A Sparrow Clinton Hospital Nurse’s special care of her Patients helped earn her the hospital’s DAISY Award for exceptional nursing skills.

Kara George, BSN, of St. Johns, developed a passion for Nursing at age 19 when she lost her mother in a tragic car accident.

“Helping Patients and their families through the healing process is part of the circle of life,” said George. “When you care for a Patient and you receive that first ‘thank you’ – that’s when you realize how awesome it is to be a Nurse. That’s when it really hits home that you make a difference every day.”

George gained praise from her Patients for her kindness, listening skills, and ability to calm frayed nerves during stressful situations.

“Her demeanor and kindness put me at ease. All the staff at Sparrow Clinton was great, but Kara was phenomenal,” wrote one of the Patients who nominated her for the DAISY Award. Another Patient’s spouse commented, “What an angel of a nurse!”

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care given by Nurses every day. Nurses are nominated for the award by Patients and families.

“DAISY Award nominees personify the remarkable Patient experience at Sparrow Clinton Hospital,” said Beth Daugherty, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Sparrow Clinton.

“They provide extraordinary, skilled care with great compassion every day. As one of the Sparrow Clinton nurses who invested more than 2,000 hours in building our Pathway to Excellence application, Kara also was instrumental in our recent designation as a Pathway hospital.”

Daugherty joined DAISY committee Nurses in presenting George with the award, a certificate of recognition, a DAISY pin, and a hand-carved sculpture entitled The Healer’s Touch. In addition, a DAISY Foundation banner signed by George will be posted in the hospital.

Nurse nominees Regina Buhr, RN; Laura Lewis-Tipps, RN; Cindy Nakfoor, RN; Chad Piggott, RN; Amber Piper, RN; Mary Rathbun, RN; Marcy Snyder, MSN; and former DAISY awardee Terry Simison, RN, also were recognized. Each received a DAISY pin and flowers.

George joined the Sparrow family eight years ago as a member of the Sparrow Clinton Inpatient Nursing team. Originally from Nebraska, she received her nursing degree from Clarkson College, a private nursing school affiliated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

She and her husband, Andy, live in the Pewamo-Westphalia area with their four daughters, Madeline, 8, Elliana, 6, Abigail, 4, and Josephine, 2.

Sparrow Clinton Hospital honors two Nurses each year as DAISY Award winners. To nominate an exceptional Sparrow Clinton Nurse, complete and return a form from one of The DAISY Foundation displays at the hospital.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE