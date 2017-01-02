Shots fired during attempted robbery, suspect arrested

A man was arrested after an attempted armed robbery at Franks Party Store on First Street in Jackson.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday.

Jackson Police say it all started when the suspect confronted two people inside the store. He allegedly showed a gun and demanded cash from the victims, and then assaulted one of them.

The victims were able to leave the store, but as they were getting into their car, the suspect approached them again.

Officers say he tried to take their vehicle. When the victims refused, the suspect pulled out the gun. The victims then attempted to wrestle the gun away from him. During the fight, the gun discharged twice.

The suspect ran off, and was arrested by Jackson Police after a short foot pursuit.

One of the victims was grazed by a bullet, but neither were seriously injured.

The suspect's name has not been released. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.