11am:



The Lansing Fire Department tells us the fire inspector is on the scene of this morning's fire at the M 9 Party Store on South Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

It's unclear at this time if firefighters are still putting out hot spots. Once we get an update, we will let you know.



------------------------

8am:

Firefighters are battling massive flames at a local party store.

Crews are working to put out a fire at the M 9 Party Store located on South Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. At one point heavy flames were shooting through the roof. Fire crews tell us that the building is a total loss. Firefighters are now working to put out hot spots.

"Problem is the roof has come in and we are not sending anyone in- its not worth killing someone or injuring one of our guys. Difficulty is getting to the hot spots against the walls, its not worth the risk injuring somebody," says Steve Mazurek of the Lansing Fire Department.

Firefighters say the walls are still standing at the M 9 Party Store. Crews are working to keep the fire from spreading to the Boost Mobile store located next door. There are reports of fire from the back of that building. The store also has a lot of smoke and water damage.

No word yet on what caused the fire.