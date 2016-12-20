Ashley Jones: Inspiring published model, actress

Ashley Jones is an inspiring published model, actress and pageant title holder. She has held several titles over the past few years - Miss Black Michigan USA 2015, Miss East Lansing USA 2016, and currently Miss Mid-Michigan USA 2017.

Jones aims to encourage young women and girls, with a life-long attitude of worthiness and self respect. Her goal is to challenge the current standards of beauty and teach girls to love the skin their in.

She credits her motivation to succeed to all the young women and girls in the world who have a dream.



"I did it for them. I want them to know if I can do it, you can do it to. That's what keeps me focused," said Jones.