Around Town 1/2/17: Speed Friending at Lansing City Market

On January 7, the Lansing City Market holds its Speed Friending event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It's $5 at the door.

Attendees will be paired up for 10 minutes with each group of approximately 3-5 people. The group will be provided a list of questions for everyone to answer.

The evening will end with a roaring game of Cards Against Humanity. This is for ages 18 and up looking to make some new friends.