Name: Zachary Uribe
Title: Advertising Account Executive
Phone: 517-702-3128 Email: zachary.uribe@fox47news.com
1.Your key to success is?
I find success in the simplicities in life, waking up to have a cup of coffee with my wife is success to me.
2. What do you love most about your work?
I love people, I yearn to know people, and much of that desire comes from a quest for knowledge. Knowledge = understanding and being understood means feeling seen. To make someone feel seen is a driver to my force.
3. Best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?
To always be genuinely myself, and unapologetically who I am. That advice has served me well.
4. What motivates you?
My faith in Christ, my wife and our pets and also the desire to find meaning in each day.