You could get paid $2,500 to watch Christmas movies this holiday season

If your favorite way to celebrate the holiday season is sitting around in your PJs watching Christmas movies, you have a chance to win some cash while you do it this year.

CableTV.com is looking for a “Chief of Cheer” to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days on a variety of streaming services. In return, you’ll receive $2,500 cash and a year subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

Along with watching the films, you’ll need to rank them into three categories: Nostalgia, Heartwarming Storytelling and Holiday Cheer. You’ll also need to report back on if the streaming services you watched them on were easy to use, if you had any issues streaming the films and if each service had a good selection of holiday films.

If you think you’re up for the task, you can sign up online now through Dec. 1. A winner will be selected on Dec. 5, which means you will not be able to simply watch one movie per day every day of December until Christmas.

The rules do not say, however, that you can’t watch some of them after Christmas. You will just need to complete all 25 films in 25 days once you watch the first one.

While you can choose whichever movies you’d like, CableTV.com does offer some suggestions of classics like “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and “The Santa Clause.”

Some films not really in the Christmas category can also be included, like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Die Hard.”

Whether you’re chosen or not, if you decide to add “Elf” to your watchlist this year, you may want to head to the grocery store first, where you’ll find all sorts of goodies to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

You can grab everything from pancake mix and syrup to maple syrup-flavored graham crackers and a handful of candies from Brach’s including candy canes in three flavors, Swirly Twirly Gum Drops and Candy Cane Forest Mellowcreme Candy.

