What's Going Around: Strep Throat

9:37 AM, Feb 20, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England.

Carl Court
2014 Getty Images

Mid-Michigan doctors say they're seeing more patients with strep throat.

Dr. Belinda Miller with "Kids First Immediate Care" in East Lansing says it causes a sore and scratchy throat. Other symptoms include pain when swallowing, swollen lymph nodes, fever, fatigue, and a headache. If you have these symptoms, see a doctor right away. If a test confirms you have strep throat, a doctor will prescribe antibiotics.

Gargling with salt water and taking ibuprofen can also help relieve the symptoms.

Without antibiotics, Dr. Miller says strep throat usually runs it's course within three to seven days, but people can remain contagious for two to three weeks.

To keep yourself from becoming infected, wash your hands and don't share utensils.