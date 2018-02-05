SWISStrong 2/1/18: Turning Point Program

A sea of pink of women who have reached a turning point. The tie that brings them is breast cancer. From the fitness director to the teacher and everyone in between. The classes are free for all breast cancer patients and survivors. Each one designed to tackle health challenges specific to breast cancer.

In this months #SWISStrong report, we take a look at the members of the Turing Point Program.

Plenty of people hit the gym in January with New Year's resolutions but there's one group of women in Mid-Michigan who have no plans on stopping any time soon.

It's a 60 minute class whose benefits extend far beyond these four walls...Empowering and inspiring these women to keep moving forward. To reclaim their health and their happiness from a disease that takes so much from so many.