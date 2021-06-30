Surgical nurse receives Sparrow Ionia Hospital DAISY Award

IONIA, Mich. — Sparrow Ionia Hospital has honored surgical nurse Justin Thomas with the DAISY Award in recognition of his patient-centered approach to care.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day.

Thomas has been a fixture and leader in Sparrow Ionia’s Surgical Service Department, able to handle the daily responsibilities of the department while mentoring new caregivers.

“Justin has dedicated his career to providing compassionate care for the Ionia community. He quietly works behind the scenes to accomplish great things and provide excellent care for all. Justin is well deserving of this recognition,” said Tara Lanz, Emergency Department manager.

Thomas began working in patient registration at Sparrow Ionia in 2008, worked hard to go to nursing school and became a nurse in the Emergency Department in 2012. He joined the surgical staff in 2015.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award is a national program created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died in 1999 of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura, or ITP, at age 33. His family was overwhelmed by the skillful and compassionate nurses who cared for him, and the DAISY Foundation and Award were created as an expression of their gratitude.

Thomas received a certificate, a DAISY pin, a beautiful stone sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The sculpture depicts the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients.

Check out other Health related articles in our Yes to Healthy Living section of our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free apps

and

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook