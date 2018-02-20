Study: Women experience lesser-known heart attack symptoms

It's not always chest pain and tightness that comes along with a heart attack.
There are several lesser-known symptoms, and a new study finds women are much more likely to experience them.
Researchers at Yale interviewed thousands of women and men who were in the hospital following a heart attack.
The majority of both men and women did experience some chest pain, but women were more likely to say they had nausea as well as pain in their jaw, neck, arms or between their shoulder blades during their heart attack.