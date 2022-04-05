Sparrow welcomes four highly skilled orthopedic/sports medicine surgeons

LANSING, MI — Four highly skilled and experienced orthopedic and sports medicine surgeons have joined the Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Team. SMG is building one of the most comprehensive Orthopedics and Sports Medicine programs that will become a destination for patients throughout Michigan.

Douglas Dietzel, D.O., is a fellowship trained and board-certified sports medicine orthopedic surgeon who has worked extensively with elite athletes at the professional and collegiate levels. Dr. Dietzel received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his residency at St. Johns Medical System in Detroit, and his fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy at Michigan State University under the direction of Herbert Ross, D.O. For more than 15 years, Dr. Dietzel served as the head team orthopedic surgeon for MSU Athletics and was the clinical director of MSU Sports Medicine.

Andrew Schorfhaar, D.O., is a fellowship trained and board-certified sports medicine orthopedic surgeon with over 21 years of experience working with elite athletes and the community. He specializes in knee and shoulder arthroscopy, reconstructive surgery, joint replacements, and osteotomies. Dr. Schorfhaar received his medical degree at Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his internship and residency at Garden City Hospital, and his fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Minnesota Tria Orthopedic Center. He has served as a team physician for MSU Athletics and as a team physician for area high schools.

Michael Shingles, D.O., is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and is fellowship trained in sports medicine, arthroscopic, and reconstructive surgery. He has practiced sports medicine with team sports within the community for over 21 years. Dr. Shingles received his medical degree at Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his residency at Midwestern University, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, Olympia Fields, IL. He completed his fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy at Michigan State University under the direction of Herbert Ross, D.O. He specializes in sports medicine, including arthroscopy, ligament repairs, and osteochondritis. Dr. Shingles recently served as one of the MSU team orthopedic physicians working with men's and women's basketball and football. He also is a team physician for area high schools and the Lansing Lugnuts. Dr. Shingles is the Sparrow Sports Medicine Director and Medical Director for the Michigan Athletic Club and a member of the MSU Athletic Council.

C. Luke Wilcox, D.O., is a sports medicine fellowship trained and board-certified orthopedic surgeon with over ten years locally of extensive sports medicine experience. Dr. Wilcox received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at MSU, and completed a Sports Medicine Fellowship under the direction of Dr. James Andrews at Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Gulf Breeze, Fla. He works with athletes at all levels. His clinical interest is in arthroscopy and reconstructive procedures for shoulders, knees, and elbows. Dr. Wilcox served as a team physician for MSU, the Lansing Lugnuts, and he continues to work with area high school sports as a team physician.

Drs. Dietzel, Schorfhaar, Shingles, and Wilcox are accepting new patients at the SMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice at 2900 Hannah Blvd., Suite 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 and can be reached at 517.364.8890.