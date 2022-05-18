Sparrow receives highest ranking for protecting the health of new and expectant moms

LANSING, MI — Sparrow Hospital has achieved the highest ranking possible for its care of pregnant and new moms from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (MI AIM).

The “platinum” designation places Sparrow in an elite group of Michigan hospitals and reflects the leading-edge medicine and highly skilled physicians and caregivers who contribute to provide the highest quality care to mothers in Mid-Michigan.

The platinum ranking is based on a variety of factors, such as intense involvement in training offered by MI AIM and top scores for treatment of women in such areas as hypertension, reducing hemorrhages, and sepsis.

“We are very excited to achieve this prestigious designation,” said Tonyie Andrews-Johnson, director of Women’s Services at Sparrow Hospital. “This achievement truly took a village of nurses, physicians, advanced practice nurses, and ancillary staff. We are also very proud that this award is comprised of staff participating in implicit bias training. It is our plan to make the platinum designation a tradition to show our community that we will continue to provide the highest quality safe care to every patient.”

MI AIM supports and guides Michigan hospitals in using best practices to improve maternal health outcomes. The initiative aims to decrease maternal morbidity and mortality by implementing safety measures with healthcare providers.

With some 4,000 baby deliveries a year – nearly a quarter of a million babies and counting – Sparrow Hospital is Mid-Michigan’s premier birthing center and the region’s only Baby-Friendly designated hospital. It is also home to Mid-Michigan’s only Regional Intensive Care Unit (RNICU).

Sparrow has achieved a national benchmark in quality care for mothers and babies as Mid-Michigan's only Baby-Friendly Hospital. Sparrow also participates in the state’s Birthing Hospital project to enhance critical birthing services and work toward reducing infant mortality. The Birthing Hospital

project and Baby-Friendly designation align with our efforts to ensure that our community mothers and youngest patients receive the best and most compassionate care. For more information about Sparrow maternal health services, go to Sparrow.org/Birthing.