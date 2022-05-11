Watch
Sparrow receives “A” grade for patient safety in new national rankings

The downtown Lansing location is about 14 minutes away from Okemos and 19 minutes from Williamston.
LANSING, MI — Sparrow has been nationally recognized for patient safety, receiving an “A” grade in a new scorecard of nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals throughout the country.

As the only Lansing-area health system to receive the top score, the grade from The Leapfrog Group recognizes the commitment of Sparrow’s highly skilled physicians and caregivers to protecting patients from medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms.

The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety, uses more than 30 performance measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign an “A” through “F” grade and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

As a patient-centered health system, Sparrow continues to make great strides in patient safety by investing in innovative technology and leading-edge medicine. This Leapfrog grade is an outcome of the efforts of our many caregivers.

To see Sparrow’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit Hospitalsafetygrade.org/ [hospitalsafetygrade.org].

