Sparrow Quiet on Carson City Probe

Why did Sparrow Health System cut ties with the CEO of its Carson City hospital? News Ten is working to get answers.
Sparrow is refusing to say much of anything as of Monday. Spokesman John Foren told FOX 47 he couldn't comment as to why Matthew Thompson is no longer with the hospital and couldn't say when Sparrow would be able to supply that information.
Sparrow Carson City is currently being investigated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its infection problems, and has about another week to prove it's taking the right steps to correct the issue or lose its medicare funding.
In response, the hospital said it would submit a plan to fully the address the opportunities for improvement.
The hospital is also dealing with a lawsuit filed by a former certified registered nurse anesthetist, Jonnie Vanderhoef, who claims Sparrow unlawfully fired him last year because he complained about Dr. Raymond P. Allard. According to the lawsuit, Allard was an independent practicing physician there doing unsafe medical practices.
Sparrow said Allard voluntarily suspended his medical staff privileges at Sparrow Carson Hospital last week, following the investigation, and did not have privileges at any other hospital.
We reached out to Allard Monday for comment, but received no response.