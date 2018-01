Sparrow hospital's Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit is promoting the skin to skin contact with babies born premature, also known as "Kangaroo Care".



The hospital says both mothers and fathers should hold their preemie babies, skin to skin for as long and often as possible.



The benefits of "Kangaroo Care" include improved sleep, breastfeeding production,, and faster weight gain.



Skin to skin contact benefits babies born ontime as well.