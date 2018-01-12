Sparrow PHP Exec Medical Director helps address opioid crisis

The new Michigan Automated Prescription System (MAPS) is now equipped with Appriss Health’s NarxCare, a data analysis solution to improve patient care and combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan.

As of December 2017, health professionals can access NarxCare within the Appriss Health PMP AWARxE platform. NarxCare is a robust analytics and care management solution that automatically analyzes MAPS data and a patient’s health history, and provides an interactive visualization of usage patterns to help identify potential risk factors. MAPS is administered by the Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

“The addition of NarxCare to MAPS strengthens our prevention efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic in Michigan,” said Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. “NarxCare gives prescribers and dispensers a more robust way to better identify potential abuse of opioids and substance use disorders.”

In December 2017, Calley also signed Senate Bills 166 and 167 which require prescribers to check a patient’s prescription history in MAPS prior to providing controlled substances to patients. The bills are now Public Acts 248 and 249 of 2017.

NarxCare is a comprehensive substance use disorder platform with powerful analytics for risk assessment and patient support. NarxCare aggregates two years of historical prescription data from providers and pharmacies, including quantities and active prescriptions, and presents interactive, visual representations of the data. The platform also provides tools and resources to enable prescribers, dispensers and care teams to help patients at the point of care and connect them to treatment, if necessary.

Figure 1: Sample of a NarxCare report.

“NarxCare has seamlessly integrated into my clinical workflow,” said Dr. Peter Graham, a physician at Sparrow Health System and Executive Medical Director of Sparrow’s Physicians Health Plan. “The data visualization in NarxCare has provided me with analytical resources that ultimately improve the care and treatment that I provide for my patients.”

NarxCare is unique because it aggregates patient data into a predictive risk scores, graphs individual prescription trends and translates patient behaviors into red flags. These scores and graphs are presented to health professionals in a simple and comprehensible user interface that is incorporated into their existing EHR.

“NarxCare’s intricate scorecard and analysis tools will help inform clinical decisions about patients who are at-risk to abuse harmful and addictive controlled substances,” said Kim Gaedeke, Acting Deputy Director of LARA. “This system uniquely presents a wealth of patient data that can be leveraged to customize individual treatments and referrals.”

More information on the new MAPS, PMP AWARxE, and NarxCare can be found at the following resources:

· MAPS AWARxE User Registration Guide · Bureau of Professional Licensing MAPS Resource page

· Bureau of Professional Licensing MAPS Software Integration Resources page · NarxCare Summary

