Sparrow participates in new clinical study for the world’s first true dual chamber leadless pacemaker system

LANSING, MI — Sparrow is part of an important clinical study designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of a leadless pacemaker system in patients with abnormal heart rhythms, also known as arrhythmia.

The global AVEIR DR i2i IDE Study is assessing the safety and effectiveness of the Abbott Aveir DR Leadless Pacemaker System, which is the world’s first true dual chamber leadless pacemaker system.

“The Aveir dual chamber leadless pacemaker is game-changing technology for patients who require cardiac pacing support because it eliminates the need for cardiac leads and a device pocket in the patient’s chest,” said John Ip, M.D., electrophysiologist and medical director of Research at Sparrow Hospital. “This device represents a new paradigm in pacing and revolutionizes care for patients with arrhythmias. We are very excited to bring this clinical trial to our patients in Mid- Michigan.”

People who experience an irregular heart rate may receive a pacemaker to help restore a more normal heart rate. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require physicians to make an incision to implant the device and do not require insulated wires, known as leads, to deliver electrical energy to the heart. Instead, the devices are implanted directly into the heart’s right lower and upper chambers via a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure, which eliminates the need for cardiac leads. Leadless pacemakers offer a less restrictive recovery period and can eliminate the complications associated with traditional systems.

The Electrophysiology program at Sparrow provides comprehensive arrhythmia services that include cardiac device management and complex arrhythmia ablation. We provide our patients access to world-class clinical trials and cutting edge treatment for arrhythmia to improve their quality of life.

If you are indicated for a DDD® pacemaker and interested in more information on being part of this trial, please contact Sparrow Clinical Research Institute at 517.364.5760. Information regarding our current clinical trials is also available at Sparrow.org/departments-conditions/sparrow-clinical-trials.