Sparrow nurses honored during Nurses Week celebrations held throughout the health system

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital and Sparrow’s Community Hospitals honored thousands of nurses during this year’s Nurses Week in recognition of the extraordinary care they provided during the past unrelenting year of the COVID-19 virus.

Nurses Week concluded this week with ceremonies and recognition at several Sparrow sites of care.

For the first time, every nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing received a Nurse of the Year award as a result of their incredible work during the pandemic.

At Sparrow Carson Hospital, Tabitha Durant, RN, was named Nurse of the Year. Durant is a Surgical Services nurse who also helps on the Medical Surgical floor when her co-workers need an extra hand. She also has received three Daisy Award nominations from patients for the excellent care she provides. Her nomination mentioned her willingness during COVID to help on shifts and days she doesn’t normally work so patients can get the care they need.

“Tabitha is a wonderful nurse who represents everything great about our community hospital. She provides first-class care to community members of all ages and also floats to other nursing departments to assist them so that excellent patient care and safety measures are always maintained. We are very blessed to have her as part of our Sparrow Carson Team,” said Sparrow Carson Chief Nursing Officer Monte Malek, MSN, RN, FNP-BC.

At Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Angie Hufnagel, BSN, RN, CEN, was recognized as Nurse of the Year.

“Angie is a passionate, caring emergency nurse who embraces excellence in every aspect of her life and serves as an extraordinary patient advocate,” said Sparrow Clinton Chief Nursing Officer Mariah Hesse.

During the hospital’s annual Nurses Tea, Melanie Kotowicz, BSN, RN, CEN, was named a DAISY Award honoree for outstanding care based on a patient letter that identified her as a “star caregiver who was very patient and caring.”

Sparrow Clinton’s surgical team received the DAISY team award after being nominated by various patients for their professionalism, kindness, and exceptional care.

Sparrow Eaton Hospital held a nurses appreciation ceremony in honor of Nurses Week and plans to announce its Nurse of the Year this summer.

Virginia (Ginner) Burnham was named Sparrow Ionia Hospital’s Nurse of the Year after being praised as always being willing to go above and beyond for her patients and colleagues. Burnham, an Emergency Department night shift nurse since 2018, has been a wonderful mentor to fellow caregivers, even creating surgical caps and donating many cloth masks to the community.

To learn more about nursing careers at Sparrow, go to Sparrow.org/nursing.

