Sparrow Medical Group Potterville adds another nurse practitioner

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Sparrow Eaton Hospital is pleased to welcome Nurse Practitioner Elise Wildern to the Sparrow Medical Group Potterville office, adding to the quality patient care provided by Todd Otten, M.D, Devon Kruger, NP and Elizabeth McDowell, NP.

As a resident of Eaton County for the past eight years, Wildern is grateful to work in the community she’s grown to love. SMG Potterville is located at 133 Lansing Road, Potterville.

“Elise brings great ambition and optimism to the practice,” said Dr. Otten. “I am excited to round out our SMG Potterville team with her talents and really work with all of our APP’s to continue providing excellent, solution-oriented care to our patients.”

Wildern, a Lansing native, began practicing at SMG Potterville after completing her studies at Spring Arbor University following her undergraduate work at Lansing Community College and Ohio University.

“Having the opportunity to talk through issues that patients are experiencing and create workable solutions that help them develop healthier lives is something I’ve already been able to do in my first couple of weeks,” Wildern said. “I love making people smile and leaving them feeling optimistic.”

Wildern credits her array of past employment opportunities within Sparrow Health System (ranging from patient care technician in hospice to valet and ultimately RN) to helping her learn, network and develop a strong work ethic.

Those looking for a primary care provider or getting an appointment with Wildern may contact SMG Potterville at 517.645.0000. The practice accepts most major insurances and currently operates 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Learn more about Sparrow’s primary care practices, including SMG Potterville, at Sparrow.org/Our-Hospitals-Services/Primary-Care-Practices.

