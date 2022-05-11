Sparrow Ionia Hospital Emergency Department caregiver named Nurse of the Year

IONIA, MI — Emergency Department nurse Jodi Church, BSN, RN, has been selected as Sparrow Ionia Hospital’s 2022 Nurse of the Year.

Church – a caregiver at Sparrow Ionia since 2019 – was nominated by her colleagues for her positive attitude and continually going above and beyond to provide quality patient care.

“Jodi is hard working, caring, and compassionate. She works hard as a patient advocate to ensure her patients receive excellent care,” said Tara Lanz, BSN, RN, Emergency Department manager. “Jodi is always willing to go above and beyond to help the team with the tasks at hand. We are honored and thankful to have Jodi on our team, here at Sparrow Ionia Hospital.”

As a sign of unyielding advocacy, Church strives to continue her nursing education. She recently took the initiative to volunteer to become a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse when she realized there were no specific nurses in the area for sexual assault victims. She also recently completed her BSN from Ferris State University.

Church is often recognized by fellow caregivers for her willingness to help whenever needed and her consistent desire to put her patients first.

Sparrow Ionia Hospital congratulates Church, and all nurses, for their dedication and commitment to extraordinary patient care.