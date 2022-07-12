Sparrow Ionia awards scholarships to local high school students

IONIA, MI — Sparrow Ionia Hospital, on behalf of the Sparrow Foundation, has awarded $500 scholarships to eight recent Ionia County high school graduates who plan to pursue higher education in the healthcare field.

The scholarships are being awarded with the hope of supporting the graduates in achieving their goals and, in turn, encouraging them to assist Sparrow Ionia’s highly skilled caregivers in their efforts to provide leading-edge and compassionate care, close to home.

Sparrow Ionia Hospital has been providing scholarships for over 20 years to local high school students pursuing higher education in healthcare. The latest recipients are:

Jessica Rodriguez-Damaso, Belding High School; Nursing; Grand Valley State University.

Katelyn Strachan, Ionia County Career Center; Nursing; Grand Valley State University.

Josie Phelps, Ionia High School; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Lansing Community College.

Ellie Haddox, Lakewood High School; Biology Pre-Medicine; Ferris State University.

Lizbeth Bernal-Ponce, Pewamo-Westphalia High School; Nursing; Grand Valley State University.

Ava Guilford, Portland High School; Exercise Science and Pre-Physical Therapy; Albion College.

Sarah Davlin, Portland St. Patrick High School; Nursing; University of St. Thomas.

• Natalie Olsen, Saranac Junior/Senior High; Nursing; Western Michigan University.

For more information on Sparrow Ionia Hospital, go to Sparrow.org/Ionia [sparrow.org].