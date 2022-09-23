Sparrow Ionia adds new wide bore MRI for more patient comfort

IONIA, MI — Sparrow Ionia Hospital is adding new wide bore MRI equipment that’s great for patients who have claustrophobia, are larger in size, elderly or very young, and much more.

The wide bore MRI is larger than a standard MRI machine and it better accommodates patients who are difficult to scan. Besides patient comfort, the new GE Signa Voyager MRI provides better clarity in its images. The result is reduced exam time and higher patient satisfaction.

The new MRI helps generate consistent diagnostic quality images even for challenging patients and difficult-to-image anatomies. Not only will it greatly improve the view of bone and soft tissue, the wide bore MRI also helps provide physicians with higher resolution images to assist with a diagnosis.

“With the beneficial addition of more room, we can help reduce the discomfort and fear in patients, especially those who are claustrophobic. We are also able to aid in decreasing patient anxiety with the improved design and addition of music during the exam,” said Steve Dexter, Director of Operations at Sparrow Ionia Hospital. “Adding this new equipment will help enhance the quality care our hospital provides to the people in our community.”

Patients should speak to their physicians about being referred to Sparrow Ionia for their MRI. To learn more about Sparrow Ionia’s Imaging Department, visit Sparrow.org/Ionia [sparrow.org].