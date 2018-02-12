Sparrow hosts "Breastival" for survivors

Monday evening, those directly affected by breast cancer can attend a festival to celebrate breast health and survivor-ship at Sparrow Hospital's, "Breastival" event.

The idea behind the event is for survivors and caregivers to learn from experts on various topics, like breast health, massage, and meeting others who have gone through the same experience.

There will be dozens of booths set up promoting education, health, and care for those attending.

Numerous breast cancer survivors will also be present.

This event is open to the public.

Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center

1240 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing

Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.