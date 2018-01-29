Sparrow hosts Black History Mobile Museum exhibit on 1968

What: As part of our celebration of the upcoming Black History Month, Sparrow will host a traveling exhibit showcasing over 150 original pieces of memorabilia that focuses on the major events and personalities of the watershed year of 1968. The material includes memorabilia from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and many celebrities and well-known political figures. The free event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lori Adams Simon, Sparrow Diversity and Inclusion Senior Community Advocate, will be available for interviews to discuss the museum. There will be excellent video and photo opportunities.

Where: Third floor of Sparrow Hospital, near walkway over Michigan Avenue, 1215 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing. A Marketing Department representative will meet you in the hospital lobby near Starbucks to escort media to the event.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 30, noon.

Additional information: Any reporter or media wishing to attend the event should contact John Foren, Director of Media and Public Relations, at 517.364.8093 or 517.256.1743.

