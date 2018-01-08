Sparrow Hospital and PECSH/MNA reach new three-year collective bargaining agreement

Contract maintains Sparrow Caregivers’ above-market pay and benefits,

increasing staffing in certain units based on Patient census

LANSING, MI – Sparrow Hospital announced today that members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital (PECSH)-Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), the union that represents 2,300 Sparrow Hospital Caregivers, voted on Friday, January 5, in favor of a new three-year labor contract with Sparrow Hospital. The contract goes into effect at the expiration of the prior contract on October 31, 2017, and will expire on October 30, 2020.

Negotiations for a new contract began on August 22, 2017, and both sides participated in more than 40 bargaining sessions. The terms of the new labor agreement include:

· Continuing to provide Sparrow Hospital Caregivers with above-market pay and benefits.

· Maintaining Sparrow’s current staffing guidelines, which are already in line with or better than other Michigan hospitals, and increasing the number of RNs for certain Patient census levels in designated units.

“We are very pleased to have secured a new long-term contract covering our compassionate, skillful and dedicated Caregivers,” said Mark Brett, president of Sparrow Hospital. “This agreement enhances our already highly competitive pay and benefits, record of successful Patient care outcomes and unmatched staffing guidelines. We are grateful to all of our Caregivers for continuing to put our Patients and the region first throughout this entire process.”

Sparrow is the first and only Health System in Michigan to be selected to join the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network, a strategic partnership with one of the most respected health care

institutions in the world. In addition, Sparrow is among only about 2.5 percent of hospitals nationwide to obtain redesignation as a Magnet Hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the nation’s most prestigious honor for Nursing achievement and excellence.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE