Sparrow honors volunteers during National Volunteer Week; has openings for more

LANSING, MI — Sparrow is celebrating its volunteers during this National Volunteer Week and is asking more community members to consider serving the Mid-Michigan region.

A variety of opportunities are available for adult community volunteers at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and our Community Hospitals. Those openings include:

· Gift shops (Sparrow Hospital, Clinton, Eaton, Ionia, Sparrow St. Lawrence)

· Surgical Lounge (at Sparrow Hospital)

· Discharge Volunteers (at Sparrow Hospital)

· Patient Concierge (at Sparrow Hospital)

· Sparrow Eaton Al!VE – volunteers will serve as greeters and assist childcare workers with various tasks

Those interested should check out Sparrow.org/Volunteers.

Volunteers have always been at the heart of Sparrow – the health system was founded in 1896 when 114 women volunteers signed a charter creating the Women’s Hospital Association and its governing board, known today as the Women’s Board of Managers. For over 125 years, volunteers have continued to support Sparrow’s mission of providing quality, compassionate care to everyone, every time.

Sparrow Health System has bout 725 active volunteers who logged over 41,000 hours in 2021.

Through the decades, volunteer groups have raised some $14.4 million to provide care and services to our patients and the community. Those groups include the Sparrow Service Auxiliary; Women Working Wonders; Sparrow Hospital Guild; Sparrow Clinton gift shop; and St. Lawrence gift shop, among others.

Volunteers have also played a pivotal role at the internationally recognized Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site at Frandor in Lansing. Some 330 volunteers have assisted in sometimes extreme weather conditions to administer COVID tests and vaccines at the site.

Thank you to all volunteers throughout Sparrow Health System! We couldn’t do what we do without you.