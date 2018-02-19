Sparrow honored for Patient Satisfaction

Sparrow, its FastCare practices, and its Carson City, Clinton, and Ionia Community Hospitals have been honored with numerous awards from a national organization that tracks top scores for Patient satisfaction.

The hospitals received the honors from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. during the annual PRC Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

The PRC Excellence in Healthcare Awards are nationally recognized honors presented to organizations and individuals who have achieved excellence in Patient satisfaction scores in the prior year.

Overall, Sparrow Health System received 11 awards. They included a Top Performer award to George Smith, M.D., at Sparrow Family Health Center Mason, and quality honors to Sparrow Rehabilitation Services in DeWitt. Also receiving awards for Overall Quality of Care were Sparrow FastCare DeWitt, Sparrow FastCare Downtown, and Sparrow FastCare Okemos.

Sparrow Carson Hospital was honored with Five-Star Excellence Awards for Inpatient Services (two awards), Emergency Department, and IV Therapy in overall quality of care.

Sparrow Ionia Hospital received a five-star award for the quality of care in its Inpatient Medical/Surgical Unit, while Sparrow Clinton Hospital was honored with a four-star award for its Emergency Department.

Five-star awards are given to those organizations who rank in the top 10 percent of PRC’s database of healthcare organizations. Four-star awards are given to those in the top 25 percent.

