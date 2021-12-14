Sparrow holds first virtual community town hall to address COVID-19 questions

We know you have questions about COVID-19 – how worried should we be about the variants, what’s the impact of the vaccine on pregnant women, do I need a booster shot?

In response, Sparrow is holding its first virtual community town hall meeting on COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 16. The free event, held via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m., will provide the latest data and insights on COVID, as well as the chance to have your questions answered by four of our extraordinary Sparrow physicians who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic. It will be moderated by Sparrow Hospital President Alan Vierling. Register now at Sparrow.org/COVIDtownhall.

The town hall is interactive. Questions can be submitted in advance via the registration form or during the event through the chat function.

Misinformation about the COVID vaccine has resulted in many people being hesitant about getting the shot. The goal of the town hall is to provide accurate, empowering information to help everyone make an informed health decision that’s best for Mid-Michigan residents and their families.

Physician panelists will be: Denny Martin, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Sparrow Hospital; Steve Martin, M.D., Pediatric Intensivist and Co-Director, University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center; LaKeeya Tucker, D.O., Medical Chief of Staff-Elect, Sparrow Hospital; and Michael Zaroukian, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer.

Sparrow is grateful to donors who have supported our efforts through this pandemic via gifts to the Challenge Response Fund at the Sparrow Foundation. For more details, go to Sparrow.org/Foundation.