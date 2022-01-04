Watch
Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services issues Q3 report showing decrease in drug deaths in local counties

Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 04, 2022
LANSING, MI — Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services has released its Q3 report on drug-related deaths in the five counties in which Sparrow serves as Medical Examiner.

The report shows a decrease in drug-related deaths from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, with declines in opioid-related fatalities, among others. The report provides detail on each drug death and the type of drug involved. The report, and other Forensic Pathology findings, can be found at Sparrow.org/OMEReports. When you get to the page, click on “2021 Q3 Drug Report.”

As the Office of the Medical Examiner for the five counties, Sparrow is nationally accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners to perform autopsies, postmortem examinations, and on-scene forensic death investigations as an important part of the investigation process.

Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
