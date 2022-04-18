Sparrow Eaton Hospital seeking volunteers, thanks those celebrating milestones

CHARLOTTE, MI — During this Volunteer Week, it’s important to know that Sparrow Eaton Hospital (SEH) serves its community, and its community serves the hospital. At SEH, we rely on the generosity of dozens of local volunteers – all vital to our mission. Our volunteers help us to improve the health of our community by delivering quality, compassionate care to everyone, every time.

Our volunteer organization, the Generosity Guild, is actively recruiting and always looking for new community members to share their skills and talents across an array of volunteer positions. You may give of your time in a number of ways, from administrative support to being a friendly face at Heritage Hall (our outpatient lobby), to positions on our Sparrow Eaton Auxiliary, at AL!VE, and more. We also offer a teen volunteer program for teens ages 16-17 (who have completed 10th grade) who are looking for community service hours or experience.

“We applaud the incredible generosity of the volunteers who support Sparrow Eaton,” says Sparrow Eaton Hospital President Helen Johnson. “Our community is very fortunate to have people who care so much and put that caring into action.”

Those volunteers celebrating a milestone anniversary across the past year include:

2022 Milestones

· Linda Foster – 50 years

· James Drown – 25

· Sarah Cool – 15

· Rachel Harvitt – 15

· Sue Sevitts – 15

· Cheryl Yager – 15

· Pam Rinckey – 10

· Carolyn Drown – 5

· Sue Latchaw – 5

2021 Milestones

· Sandy Maatsch – 50 years

· Patti Horn – 25

· Marlene Darin 15

· Pastor William Pearson – 15

· Yvonne Seavolt – 15

· Edna Sprague – 15

· Janice Whitener – 10

· Pastor Greg Nitchman – 5

“Studies have shown that volunteering has a positive impact on our health – emotionally and physically,” says Michelle Reynaert, Vice President, Sparrow Foundation. “People who donate their time not only help make a difference but also gain experience, meet new friends and feel more connected to their community, thus improving their own well-being.”

“In a time when so much has changed this is a great opportunity for our youth to get involved and AL!VE offers a number of positions well suited for this demographic in GROW, our children’s enrichment area, MOVE, our fitness center, and CREATE, where we welcome guests,” says Jacob Campbell, Director of Health and Wellness Services at AL!VE.

If you are interested in volunteering, or know someone who may be, applications can be found at Volunteers.Sparrow.org. Those interested in simply learning more about our volunteer experience can reach Rachelle Herman at 517.543.1050, ext. 52446.