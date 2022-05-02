Sparrow Eaton Hospital names 2021 Nurse of the Year

CHARLOTTE, MI — Sparrow Eaton Hospital has named Andrew (Andy) Reule, RN, as its 2021 Nurse of the Year.

Reule, an RN on Sparrow Eaton’s Med Surg team, has been a nurse for eight years, having recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary. Prior to becoming a nurse, he worked as a certified nursing assistant in the Emergency Department while attending nursing school. He was recognized for this prestigious honor for his:

· N: Never-ending compassion

· U: Unyielding advocacy for patients

· R: Resourcefulness and creative use of resources

· S: Setting an example for others

· E: Excellence in care to patients and fellow caregivers

“This was a total shock to me, honestly. This job takes so much more than just a single person so I have to recognize the team behind me. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today if it weren’t for my peers and the friendships I’ve made while working here,” Reule said. “We are all just a piece of the puzzle – from our café team, our environmental services team, our PCTs, our physicians – and that’s what makes us great here at Sparrow Eaton.”

Reule credits his father, a nurse for 41 years, as the main influence on his decision to join the healthcare field.

Reule’s nomination said “he is a one-of-a-kind nurse whose patients absolutely love him – always being treated with kindness and respect” and noted the commitment he demonstrated working through the pandemic as “a true frontline hero who picked up numerous shifts to help out.”

“Andy is the epitome of what nursing is about. He is selfless, genuine and devoted to helping our patients get well while lifting up his fellow caregivers in the process. He represents so many

admirable traits that all nurses should aspire to – positivity, humility, gratitude and true dedication to service," said Sparrow Eaton Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Friar, RN, MSN, MBA.