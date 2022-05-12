Sparrow Eaton Hospital launches DAISY Award for nurses

CHARLOTTE, MI — Sparrow Eaton Hospital is excited to announce it has launched the DAISY Award program for extraordinary nurses, in alignment with National Nurses Week, and is now asking for nominations from the public.

The DAISY Award is a very special program that recognizes the incredible work that nurses display on a daily basis, honoring those who go above and beyond for their patients and families.

“We witness our nurses provide exceptional care for our patients every day, and this allows them to be recognized formally by their patients and loved ones,” said Sparrow Eaton Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Friar, RN, MSN, MBA. “We have countless nurses here at Eaton who deserve acknowledgement for the hard work they do, and this program supports putting the spotlight on the excellent care they provide to our community.”

An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). The nursing care Patrick received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family. After Patrick’s passing, The DAISY Foundation and The DAISY Award were created to give patients, families and co-workers an easy way to express gratitude for nurses who provide extraordinary, compassionate care.

DAISY proudly honors nurses in more than 5,000 healthcare facilities and nursing schools in all 50 states and more than 30 countries and territories.

Sparrow Eaton Hospital encourages anyone who wants to thank a nurse for the care they received – or in honor of the care a loved one received – to nominate them for a DAISY award. Awards will be presented twice annually.

For more information or to nominate a nurse, visit Sparrow.org/Daisy [sparrow.org].