Sparrow Eaton Hospital honors board members, creates new community service award

CHARLOTTE, MI — Three outgoing Sparrow Eaton Hospital board members were honored for their years of service at a recent celebration dinner.

The departing board members are Frederick Darin, O.D., retired optometrist who served 36 years; Charles Grundstrom, a retired educator and school administrator who served 22 years; and Sharon Kubica, a retired educator who served 11 years. Together, these three have collectively contributed nearly 70 years of voluntary service to our local hospital.

“I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with these three individuals this past year, to absorb their knowledge and history of our local hospital,” said Helen Johnson, Sparrow Eaton Hospital President. “Our board plays a critical role in guiding the future of our hospital and we are truly grateful for their investment.”

During their years of service, some key experiences and initiatives included: becoming a Critical Access Hospital; bringing the AL!VE fitness and social center to life; the expansion of services to include digital mammography – the first hospital in southern Michigan to do so; adding DaVinci robotic surgeries; and negotiating the affiliation agreement with Sparrow.

In recognition of Dr. Darin’s significant tenure, the Dr. Frederick Darin Board of Directors Service Award was created and awarded to him in its inaugural year by current Board Chair Lori Pray.

“Fred’s leadership for our board was inspiring, and truly unparalleled,” Pray said. “His goals always focused on governance versus management which helped us with strength in board composition and contribution.”

For years to come, this award will seek to recognize publicly an individual who has, through long-term and substantive effort, made transformational contributions to the work of Sparrow Eaton Hospital.

“This award is an unexpected honor that is very humbling since so many talented, committed leaders served with me over the years and deserve to be recognized for all our hospital’s accomplishments,” said

Darin. “My primary thought is what a privilege it was to serve on the hospital board for so many years with all of the progress that was made, alongside such dedicated leaders.”

Sparrow Eaton Hospital is grateful for their dedicated service to the Charlotte – and greater Eaton County - community, our caregivers and providers and other stakeholders. We know they will continue to have a positive impact on our region through new endeavors.

In the coming weeks, Sparrow Eaton Hospital will announce the selection of new board members who will take office effective January 2022.

Sparrow Eaton Hospital has been the community’s choice for healthcare for more than 85 years. Learn more at Sparrow.org/Eaton.