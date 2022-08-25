Sparrow Eaton 5K Run/Walk supports enhanced Oncology and Infusion Services

Watch Now
Crowds cheer on participants in the <i>live life. Nspired. 5K Run/1.5 Mile Family Walk</i> in memory of Natalie Freiburger, a local girl who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2008. This year’s event benefits Sparrow Eaton Hospital’s Oncology and Infusion Services.<br/><br/>
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The 14th annual live life. Nspired. 5K Run/1.5 Mile Family Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sparrow Eaton Hospital in memory of Natalie Freiburger, a courageous, young local girl who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2008.

“New this year, we are excited to announce that all proceeds will support the enhancement of Sparrow Eaton Hospital’s Oncology and Infusion Services,” says Jacob Campbell, Director of AL!VE Operations. “We hope that those who are inspired to run, or walk, for this cause will consider registering as their investment is about caring for all of our neighbors.”

Sparrow Eaton Hospital announced earlier this year plans to bring this critical care closer to home in Eaton County by adding an oncology clinic practice and infusion center.

“With philanthropic support through events like live life. Nspired and other giving, we can further expand access to essential oncology services across the entire region,” says Sparrow Eaton Hospital President Helen Johnson.

Register now to take part in celebrating this special event, including prizes for all age divisions, raffles, and a route through the heart of downtown Charlotte where hundreds of parade spectators cheer on participants. Music, snacks, and drinks will be located at the finish line and awards will be presented at the conclusion of the race.

Sparrow Eaton Hospital encourages all ages and abilities to attend our live life. Nspired. Event – as a participant or a spectator. For more information regarding price, registration, packet-pick-up and race day details, visit http://livelifeinspired.org/ [livelifeinspired.org]

