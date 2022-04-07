Sparrow Community Hospitals receive national performance leadership awards for quality care

LANSING, MI — Sparrow Carson, Eaton and Ionia hospitals have been recognized by a national organization for outstanding performance and quality, reflecting our leading-edge medicine and highly skilled physicians and caregivers.

Sparrow Carson received the 2021 Quality Top Quartile award from The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. Sparrow Eaton and Ionia received 2021 Outcomes Top Quartile awards.

The Performance Leadership Awards utilize the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Sparrow Carson Hospital takes a lot of pride in providing excellent, quality care to our community,” said Mark Brisboe, Sparrow Carson president. “It’s easy for the community to take this for granted, however, we are pleased that the level of quality care we are providing is being recognized by the Chartis Group. The credit goes to our frontline caregivers that take quality care seriously with every patient they see.”

Sparrow Eaton President Helen Johnson said: “I was delighted to hear the caregivers of Sparrow Eaton Hospital were being recognized for their steadfast commitment to caring for our community. At a time when healthcare workers are being challenged to provide unprecedented levels of care, we not only answered the call but achieved the highest levels of excellence. I am proud to be part of a team that always strives for our best.”

Said Linda Reetz, president of Sparrow Ionia: “Sparrow Ionia Hospital is committed to our mission of improving the health of the people in our community by providing quality, compassionate care to everyone, every time. The team of dedicated caregivers has not wavered from this guiding principle despite being faced with an ongoing pandemic and multiple challenges. I am blessed to serve a team of caregivers who display relentless determination to ensure the highest quality of care. This recognition of top quartile performance validates the obligation we all feel and strive for in serving our rural communities.” For more information about any of Sparrow’s community hospitals, go to Sparrow.org.